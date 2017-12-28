China Rings in the New Year with Year of the Dog Trump Statue

At Fashion Walk Mall in Taiyuan, a pup with a very familiar coiffure is welcoming the Year of the Dog with an instantly recognizable smirk on his muzzle.

Taiyuan, capital of the Shanxi provounce of China, is currently festooned by a bushy-browed, red-scarf-wearing, finger-pointing canine tribute to President Donald Trump. The statue welcomes the Year of the Dog, beginning on February 16, 2018. The Chinese Zodiac, by which the years are named, runs on a 12 year cycle. President Trump himself was, appropriately, born in the Year of the Dog on June 14, 1946.

This, however, is not the first time the Fashion Walk Mall has immortalized Trump. In fact, 2017’s Year of the Rooster statue also bore a certain resemblance to the current POTUS. In August, filmmaker Taran Singh Brar brought that particular tribute in balloon form to Washington, DC, inflated behind the White House as a demonstration of protest against a President that Brar said was “too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin.”

Trump claims to have a “very good relationship” with China’s President Xi Jinping, saying, “We have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also.” While “some people might call him the king of China,” Trump restated that “he’s called president,” and that “we have a very good relationship and that’s a positive thing.”

