Man Wearing ‘Trust Me’ T-Shirt Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Unlocked Car

Two Virginia men, including one wearing a T-shirt with the words “trust me” on the front, were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a vehicle the victim left unlocked.

The victim left the car unlocked to warm it up around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when the two men allegedly broke into the vehicle and stole it, Fox News reported.

Police eventually nabbed the suspects Wilmer Garcia, 23, and Orlen Nunez, 24, in the stolen car while conducting a routine traffic stop.