RNC Set to Raise Record $130 Million in 2017

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will likely raise a record $130 million in 2017, beating any previous RNC off-year fundraising records, reports say.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made fundraising a priority for 2017 after Republicans gained a majority in the White House and in both chambers of Congress; Republicans hope to control the House and gain a greater majority in the Senate in the 2018 midterm election.

“It’s a rewarding, though sometimes grueling job, but fighting for a party and president I believe in makes it all worthwhile,” McDaniel argued.

The Republican National Committee raised well over $120 million, according to their latest filing, and one staffer suggests that they will raise over $130 million.

Republican strategists suggest that McDaniel will double the small-dollar database that raised well over $250 million for candidate Donald Trump in 2015.

One Republican insider revealed that McDaniel has traveled over 88,000 miles to fundraise for the midterm election and remains in constant contact with GOP donors.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC), however, trails behind the RNC in fundraising. The DNC raised only over $60 million in 2017 and carries more than $2.6 million in debt.

The Democratic committee has reduced their debt down from $4 million in September after party members accused former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz of mismanaging the Democratic party. The DNC raised almost $7 million in November, while the RNC only raised $3 million, and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $3.8 last month.

RNC Deputy National Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy credited McDaniel’s promotion of President Donald Trump and pushing the conservative agenda for the reason why the RNC has been so successful in its fundraising efforts in 2017.

“A huge reason why Ronna’s been a strong leader is because she never loses sight of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Elliott Broidy. “She promotes the president, she pushes our conservative agenda and she keeps the pillars of the Republican Party at the forefront at all times.”