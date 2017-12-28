Sarah Sanders Tweets Photo of Holiday Target Shoot

On Wednesday White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo of herself participating in some holiday target shooting.

The photo, posted on Wednesday, showed Sanders holding a shotgun and taking part in a trap shoot, with the caption, “Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies”:

Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies. #trapshooting #pull pic.twitter.com/y5Y1rsb35J — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 28, 2017

On December 14, 2017, the day of the White House Christmas party, Sanders held a press briefing in which she was asked if there were any gun controls the administration would support in light of attacks like the one on Sandy Hook Elementary School or the October 1, 2017, attack on Las Vegas. She responded, “I don’t think there’s any one thing that you could do that could have prevented either one of those. If you could name a single thing that would have prevented both of these, I’d love to hear it because I don’t know what that would look like.”

