United States Hit with Record-Setting Arctic Blast and Snow

The United States is facing record-setting cold temperatures after an arctic blast of cold air traveled south. The bitter cold temperatures are expected to stay through the beginning of 2018.

This morning's global visualization showing the cold temperatures and high pressure dominating much of the country with the moisture and precipitation wrapping into the Pacific Northwest #InformationIsBeautiful #WhatILearnedToday pic.twitter.com/7XwCmtyfHN — NWS (@NWS) December 28, 2017

It's 100°F warmer in south Florida than in northern New York this morning. #ItsSoCold #EndlessSummer pic.twitter.com/dFAOyFhmxW — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) December 28, 2017

Here are some of the updates across the country:

-32 in Watertown, New York

The temperature dropped to -32 F this morning in Watertown, NY, which is a new record for this date. The old record of -23 F was set in 1993. Brutal cold to continue: https://t.co/XNODvWZUZd pic.twitter.com/QHU2IcwU8j — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 28, 2017

A new record cold temperature of -37 degrees was set in International Falls, Minnesota. The previous record was -32 degrees.

Both Hibbing and International Falls set a NEW record low temperature this morning! Congratulations? pic.twitter.com/nBm027FFyZ — CBS 3 Duluth (@CBS3Duluth) December 27, 2017

Ski resorts are closing in New England.

Wildcat will be closed today (Dec. 28) due to sub zero temperatures & high winds resulting in wind chills below -50 degrees. The safety of our guests and staff is our priority. Sister mountain @AttitashResort is open – all tix valid there too — Wildcat Mountain (@skiwildcat) December 28, 2017

Minnehaha Falls is freezing solid.

Snow plows getting stuck in Erie, Pennsylvania after more than 60 inches of snow.

Brr! Since Dec. 23, more than 62.9 inches of snow has fallen on the Pennsylvania city of Erie and surrounding areas. https://t.co/oKZkZ19zQO pic.twitter.com/IW7yacmzuf — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 27, 2017

No big whup #eriepa A post shared by RandallBaumann (@randallbgram) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

Sharks are dying off of Cape Cod.

RIP </3 — 2 sharks die from 'cold shock' off Massachusetts coast https://t.co/gzCqCUIIHT — Melissa Hanson (@Melissa__Hanson) December 28, 2017

Flights are canceled due to cold weather.

MIDWAY AIRPORT- 83 cancellations reported on Southwest Airlines this morning. MDW says cold temps are impacting operations. pic.twitter.com/5FwipYk2me — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 28, 2017

Winterfest in Peoria was canceled because of cold weather.