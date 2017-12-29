Ann Coulter: No DACA Amnesty ‘Until There’s a Wall and Hell Freezes Over’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump should not begin to consider amnesty for illegal aliens “until there’s a wall and hell freezes over.”

In a post on Friday, Coulter responded to a tweet by President Trump in which he reiterated that he would only be willing to sign off on an amnesty beginning with nearly 800,000 illegal aliens if his list of pro-American immigration principles were enacted simultaneously.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Those principles include full funding for the construction of a border wall — which has been stalled in the prototype stage — as well as an end to “chain migration,” which makes up more than 70 percent of all legal immigration as it allows newly naturalized immigrants to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them.

Additionally, Trump says in exchange for DACA amnesty, he wants to see an immediate end to the Diversity Visa Lottery program, whereby 50,000 visas are randomly given out all over the world every year to foreign nationals who do not have to meet a rigorous set of skills or requirements.

Ann Coulter, however, says the Trump administration should not even be considering amnesty for illegal aliens.

No DACA until there’s a wall AND hell freezes over. https://t.co/tzDX1P3aLf — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 29, 2017

In a Breitbart News interview this week, Coulter said she wanted DACA illegal aliens to be deported first, citing the role that many of the enrollees of the program play in the open borders lobby and immigration activism organizations.

Coulter told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow:

It has to be said that many of the legal and illegal low-wage workers, they’re incredibly hard workers, they’re really nice people, and it occurred to me … that I actually like all of the illegal immigrants except the DREAMers. They’re the ones I want deported first because they’re the activists. They’re the obnoxious ones. They’re the ones who go to congressional offices and stamp their feet and say, “How dare you not rush to grant us amnesty?” Whereas the other illegals don’t have the time to be protesting; they’re busy working, being polite, being so friendly and nice and saying, “Merry Christmas.” No. Let’s start by deporting the DREAMers. That’s point one.

Trump signing off on any amnesty plan, no matter if it included an end to chain migration, elimination of the Visa Lottery and funding for the border wall, would be an enormous betrayal to his “America First” agenda and commitment to American workers.

Amnesty for DACA illegal aliens has the potential to flood the American workforce with more low-skilled foreign labor and could trigger a surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Corporate interests, including the GOP mega-donors Charles and David Koch, have teamed up with the open borders lobby to push a DACA amnesty, as it would provide a stream of cheap, foreign labor that would further drive down the wages of America’s working and middle class.