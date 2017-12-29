Florida Man Allegedly Booby-Traps Front Door to Electrocute Pregnant Wife

Michael Scott Wilson was arrested at his home on White Hall Drive for allegedly rigging his door to electrocute his wife and unborn child.

Police were alerted after a call from Wilson’s father-in-law, Jon Flositz. When they arrived, a man told deputies that Wilson had advised him not to let any children touch his front door. Authorities found burn marks around the doorknob and the door itself barricaded. It reportedly produced a spark when they kicked it down. They found an electrical device connected to the top door lock and lower handle, reportedly meant to harm the estranged spouse.

According to reporting by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the affidavit described the intent of the trap: By inserting the key into the lock and then grabbing the handle, Wilson’s pregnant wife would have completed an electrical circuit and sent a current of electricity through her heart.

The deputies found “elaborate rigging consisting of two chairs, a child’s high chair, blue tape, a shower-type rod, electrical cords, wiring — some of which was cut from a bedroom salt rock lamp — and a car battery charger with clamps.” Florida Power & Light Lineman Steven Bray was consulted on the device, and, according to the affidavit, believed that it was potent enough for an 80-100% chance of causing” death or great bodily harm.”

Sonogram photos were found on the kitchen table, and the bedroom contained love letters written on sticky notes, as well as a photo album of Wilson and his estranged wife together. “Smart” cameras were discovered in the toilet. According to Wilson’s wife, his behavior was normal until a fall for which he refused to seek medical treatment. His behavior prompted her to acquire a revolver from her father and install cameras in the house that fed video footage to her phone.

Wilson was found and arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will be extradited back to Flagler County, Florida, facing charges of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and grand theft of a firearm allegedly stolen from Flositz. He is being held on a $150,000 bail.

You can find Nate Church being a huge nerd @Get2Church on Twitter.