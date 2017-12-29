Longstanding Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic Closes in Iowa

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Iowa that has performed abortions for nearly two decades has closed after the state diverted taxpayer funds to community health centers that do not perform abortions.

After 18 years of compassionate care, our Quad Cities health center will officially close on Friday – a move directly resulting from defunding by extreme Iowa lawmakers. While these lawmakers abandoned women, Planned Parenthood never will. #StandwithPP https://t.co/pBPV2rxIQC — Planned Parenthood (@PPHeartland) December 27, 2017

“After nearly two decades in the Quad Cities, on Friday, December 29, 2017, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPHeartland) will officially close their Bettendorf location, a move directly resulting from defunding by extreme Iowa lawmakers,” the abortion giant announced in a press statement Wednesday.

Suzanna de Baca, PPHeartland President and CEO said, “Gov. Kim Reynolds and anti-woman lawmakers forced us to make some extremely difficult changes this year in order to continue providing care for as many patients as possible.”

The Planned Parenthood facility in the Quad Cities stopped dispensing contraception earlier this year, but still continued performing abortions.

LifeNews reports:

The Planned Parenthood abortion affiliate in Iowa received about $2.7 million in tax dollars per year from the grant and the state. Instead the money is going to places that don’t do abortions. Iowa will now spend an equal amount on family planning services by tapping a separate federal grant. This money will go to organizations that don’t perform abortions.

Despite the support of wealthy celebrities in the entertainment business, Planned Parenthood facilities have been closing rapidly throughout the country due to financial problems.

In addition to closures in Iowa, Planned Parenthood affiliates in New Mexico, Wyoming, and North Dakota have closed this year, as well as facilities in Colorado.

Earlier in December, pro-life groups released reports showing that abortion clinic closures have outpaced newly opened facilities in 2017.

America Life League’s (ALL) annual report shows Planned Parenthood closed 32 clinics in 2017. According to this report, Planned Parenthood operates some 49 percent of abortion facilities in the United States. About 60 percent (356) of the organization’s 597 facilities perform medical or surgical abortions, says the report.

“Planned Parenthood’s enterprise is crumbling, even while they are still raking in over half a billion dollars a year from taxpayers,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser earlier this year. “Their abortion-centered business model isn’t just morally wrong, it’s a failure. In a market where there are so many better options, women don’t need to get their health care from Planned Parenthood.”

In its own annual report released at the end of May, Planned Parenthood reported increases in abortions, profits, and taxpayer funding, while many of its non-abortion services – including contraception – have shown a marked decrease.

The nation’s largest abortion provider faces possible elimination of much of its taxpayer funds following years of scandals, including Medicaid fraud, allegations of child sex abuse cover-up, and, most recently, alleged profiteering from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood over its alleged sale of the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit.