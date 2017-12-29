Report: ‘Rising White House Power’ Stephen Miller ‘May Outlast Almost Everyone’ in Trump Administration

President Trump’s senior policy adviser and pro-American immigration reformer Stephen Miller “may outlast almost everyone” in the White House, according to an Axios report.

Axios’s Mike Allen detailed in a new report Miller’s influence in the White House for the new year, calling the former Jeff Sessions aide a “rising White House power” and “true-believer” in the populist-nationalist agenda who “trumps Trump on hardline immigration views.”

According to Axios, Miller is the most likely Trump adviser who will remain with the President until the day he leaves office, provoking a sigh of relief from pro-American immigration reformers who want to see national immigration policy crafted in the interests of Americans, rather than foreign nationals.

Miller, Axios reports, believes in Trump’s “America First” rhetoric on immigration and trade more than anyone in the White House and noted that his focus for 2018 will be much like his focus in 2017: Reducing immigration to benefit Americans and leveling trade policy to protect American companies and their workers.

This year, Miller — along with fellow Trump loyalists in the White House — has been crucial in galvanizing public support around ending the legal immigration process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized immigrants are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them.

Trump Admin Launches Campaign to End Extended-Family Immigration into U.S. https://t.co/uhrDJhwO5T — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 18, 2017

The White House, this month, launched a public campaign to educate the American public on the enormity of chain migration to the U.S., Breitbart News reported, which has largely been ignored by all previous administrations.

Chain migration makes up more than 70 percent of all legal immigration to the U.S., with every two new immigrants bringing on average about seven foreign relatives with them. As Breitbart News reported, chain migration has imported roughly 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005, exceeding two years of American births.

By reducing legal immigration and ending illegal immigration, the Trump administration would be responsible for triggering wage increases for America’s working and middle-class, as well as providing U.S. workers with less competition for blue-collar and high-paying jobs.

In the new year, Miller is likely to play a major role in negotiations on a deal that seeks to end chain migration and the Diversity Visa Lottery program, which randomly gives out 50,000 visas to foreign nationals every year through a lottery system that has brought suspected ISIS-inspired terrorists to the U.S.

The deal, though, while ending chain migration and the Visa Lottery, would cave to giving amnesty to at least nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that DACA would officially end in March 2018. Next month, the Republican establishment and Democrats, with help from corporate interests and the open borders lobby, are expected to push a DACA amnesty for illegal aliens that could eventually give legal status to all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S.

Pro-American immigration reformers and Trump supporters have told Breitbart News that any cave to amnesty is a deal breaker and would be an enormous betrayal to the President’s core base of supporters, who were promised that amnesty for illegal aliens would never be considered in a Trump White House.