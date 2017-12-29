President Donald Trump touted his legislative victories, such as passing tax reform and repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate, in an interview with the New York Times, while chiding Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV) who refused to negotiate on the legislation.

President Trump scolded Democrats who often suggested that they would be open to a bipartisan tax reform bill. However, Democrats such as Joe Manchin refused to make any concerted effort to construct a bipartisan tax bill with Republicans and the president.

Trump told the New York Times, “ Like Joe Manchin. He talks. But he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t do,” Mr. Trump said. “‘Hey, let’s get together, let’s do bipartisan.’ I say, ‘Good, let’s go.’ Then you don’t hear from him again.”

Manchin told Sen. Bob Portman (R-OH) that he might support the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act if only they were to drop the corporate tax rate to 25 percent and did not repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate.

“They were determined to make this a political bill, a partisan bill, and they didn’t need anybody. They didn’t want anybody,” Manchin said the Wednesday when the Senate passed the Republican tax bill. “I even said, ‘Don’t you at least want the appearance — even if you get two or three of us — even if you get one of us?’”

Sen. Joe Manchin faces a tough 2018 midterm election race against conservative candidate West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey or the establishment candidate Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV).

Morrisey argued that Manchin has failed the people of West Virginia by siding with former President Barack Obama and Sen. Chuck Schumer. Morrisey said:

I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received over the past three months. Our conservative message of protecting coal, limiting government, and defending our traditional West Virginia values is resonating across the state and the nation. Sen. Manchin has failed the people of West Virginia by siding with Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer one too many times, and voters are clearly hungry for a conservative senator who represents their values.

In a Breitbart News exclusive, Citizens United Political Victory Fund President David Bossie endorsed Patrick Morrisey to challenge Sen. Joe Manchin, saying, “I look forward to working with Patrick Morrisey to enact President Trump’s conservative agenda when he gets to the Senate. I urge all Republican primary voters in West Virginia to support conservative outsider Patrick Morrisey for the United States Senate.”