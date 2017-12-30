Delingpole: Trump Trolls Climate Loons; Climate Loons Take Bait

President Trump has not let the tedious gap between Christmas and New Year go to waste.

As usual, he has been trolling his enemies like a boss:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Here’s how a few of them took the bait:

Believe it or not, global climate change is very real even if it’s cold outside Trump Tower right now. Just like there is still hunger in the world, even if you just had a Big Mac. https://t.co/VCGyGRWGCJ — Jon Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) December 29, 2017

Global warming is fake because it is cold where I am

No one in the world is starving because I have food in my kitchen

Poverty isn't real because I just got paid

And around we go

Forever. — Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) December 29, 2017

It’s dark outside now. Therefore there is no sun. https://t.co/DRc1KyzOE2 — Scott A Mandia (@AGW_Prof) December 29, 2017

In our free course 'Climate Change: Science', we'll learn the difference between weather events and climate change and review the evidence for our influence on this change. It's easy to confuse the two, even if you're a president. https://t.co/TYQqRdf0xL — Exeter Climate MOOCs (@ClimateExeter) December 29, 2017

What none of these goons ever seems to realize is that they are all being played.

Donald Trump really does not care about how snarky their comebacks are or how seemingly clever their analogies or how withering their contempt.

The more they sneer, the more snotty and aloof it makes them look – and the more out of touch with normal people.

What normal people are seeing right now when they look out of their windows is weather so cold that the very last thing on their minds is trying to prevent “global warming” by raising taxes, increasing regulations, building more bat-chomping bird-slicing eco-crucifixes, and bombing the economy back to the dark ages.

And what they are thinking is what the president is thinking: “We really could use some more of that global warming.”

Sure, it’s a well-worn cliche that Trump himself has used before:

It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2015

But like a lot of cliches, it’s a cliche because it’s true. People generally do prefer warmer weather to colder weather, which is why they dream of retiring to Florida, San Diego, or Cap D’Antibes, rather than Chicago or Siberia.

Also, all those Trump voters who think it seems to be getting colder and colder at this time of year are right. It’s the “experts” who claim otherwise who are wrong – as Steven Goddard shows here:

Then, there’s the small matter of the coming Little Ice Age, which seven new scientific papers published this year have forecast:

In recent years, the Earth has unfortunately left a period of very high solar activity, the Modern Grand Maximum. Periods of high solar activity correspond to multi-decadal- to centennial-scale warming. Solar scientists are now increasingly forecasting a period of very low activity that will commence in the next few years (by around 2020 to 2025). This will lead to climate cooling, even Little Ice Age conditions.

The colder it gets, the more elaborate and desperate are their excuses as to why “global warming” doesn’t necessarily preclude lots more ice and snow.

But nobody’s fooled.

It’s not President Trump’s alleged anti-science ignorance and failure to think of the “children of the future” that’s really galling the climate loons.

It’s the fact that President Trump is right.