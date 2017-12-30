Vice President Mike Pence’s Aspen Neighbors Hang ‘Make America Gay Again’ Banner Outside Residence

Vice President Mike Pence’s neighbors welcomed him to his Aspen, Colorado, vacation residence by hanging a “Make America Gay Again” banner in front of their home.

The Aspen Times reports that the daughters of the homeowners and one of their girlfriends hung the banner on a stone pillar in front of their home next to where Pence and his family are staying until Monday.

The stone pillar sits at the end of the driveway between both homes.

After the women draped the banner over the pillar, Secret Service agents watching over the property simply told them, “We’re not here to control your free speech rights.”

The women reportedly treated the Secret Service agents and deputies, who were stationed outside the Pence vacation home, to chili and corn muffins.

Pence is known for his conservative views on same-sex marriage. While he served in Congress, Pence supported a 2006 amendment to the Constitution that would define marriage as being between one man and one woman.

LGBTQ activists protested then-Vice President-elect Pence at his temporary residence in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, DC, in January shortly before the inauguration over his views on same-sex marriage.