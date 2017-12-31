Axios: Bannon Claims Defining Moment for Trump’s America First

Axios reports that former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon predicts January will “define” Donald Trump’s presidency and will be his former boss’s “best chance to make good on his most controversial campaign promises.”

Jonathan Swan reports:

Why it matters: The issues that defined Trump’s presidential campaign are coming to a head — with significant trade and immigration decisions due and an inevitable confrontation with China.

“It’s trade, DACA, and the wall — but it’s much beyond that,” Bannon tells me. “This is the run-up, the last 20 days before the first anniversary of his inauguration, and it’s all coming to a head: a spending bill of epic proportions, the test of a veto or a government shutdown, the China confrontation and Korea, all the immigration issues, infrastructure funding and welfare reform. All on the table, with their direction uncertain.”

[…]

The DACA fight may be the ugliest. Bannon is teaming up with the Freedom Caucus to demand that Trump refuse to protect DACA unless Congress ends so-called family migration (which lets green card holders bring their immediate family members to the U.S.). That trade-off appears dead on arrival, but Breitbart is already insisting it’s the only way Trump can keep his campaign trail promise to end Obama’s “executive amnesty.”

[…]

Swan further reports, “Trump’s inner circle, including Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon, and Sean Spicer,” were all interviewed by Mark Halperin for an upcoming Game Changes book, detailing Trumps miraculous victory in 2016. Unfortunately, the book filled with a “treasure trove” of “juicy reporting,” has been put on hold due to allegations against Halperin for sexual misconduct.