Bill de Blasio’s 2018 Salary Increase Is More Than What Minimum Wage Workers Earn a Year

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will ring in the new year with a 15 percent salary bump that adds up to more than what a minimum wage worker earns in a year.

Bill de Blasio, who takes home $225,000 a year, will begin his second term January 1, 2018, with a $33,750 raise, bringing his salary to $258,750 per year, the New York Post reports.

The mayor authorized legislation in 2016 that would give him the pay raise, which adds up to more than what a minimum wage worker in New York City makes in a year.

As of December 31, 2017, a minimum wage worker in the city makes $12-$13 per hour, according to New York State’s Department of Labor. If a minimum wage employee works an average of eight hours a day for five days a week, that employee will make $23,040-$24,960 per year. De Blasio’s raise will be at least $8,790 more than the average minimum wage employee.

Unlike de Blasio, his predecessor former Mayor Michael Bloomberg opted for a much leaner salary. Bloomberg took a $1 per year salary during his tenure as mayor.