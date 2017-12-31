Colorado Sheriff Orders Shelter in Place: ‘Multiple Deputies Down’

UPDATE: At 9:32 a.m. local time the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed five deputies were shot by the suspect. One of those deputies is deceased. The suspect was shot and is believed to be dead.

Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports “multiple deputies down” and ordering residents in the area of Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd. in the Highlands Ranch area, which is south of Denver.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Fox News reports that the deputies were responding to “a disturbance call” when the suspect opened fire on them. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to that call about 5:13 a.m. An “officer down” call was first tweeted, only to be followed by a report of “multiple deputies down”:

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The Denver Post reports that an “undisclosed number of Sheriff’s deputies were shot Sunday morning and a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is at the scene.”

At 8:36 am the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

