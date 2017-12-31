Donald Trump Golfs, Meets Rick Scott for Lunch, Briefed on New Year’s Eve Security

President Donald Trump returned to his Palm Beach golf course on Sunday and intends to have lunch with Florida Governor Rick Scott, according to the White House.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, infrastructure, and other issues pertaining to Florida.

Scott may challenge Florida Senator Bill Nelson for the Senate seat in Florida in 2018, a possibility that Trump supports.

“I hope he runs for the Senate. I know I’m not supposed to say that. I hope he runs for the Senate,” Trump said about Scott in June during an event in Florida.

The two leaders have developed a close working relationship, as Trump respects Scott for his business success before turning to politics. Scott endorsed Trump for president in 2016 after Sen. Marco Rubio and former Governor Jeb Bush dropped out of the race.

The White House also noted that Trump has been briefed about increased security measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations around the country.

“The president has been briefed on security measures that are being taken by federal, state and local authorities to help ensure a safe and festive New Years Eve,” Helen Aguirre Ferré told reporters in a statement. “We will continue to monitor throughout the night.”