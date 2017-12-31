Guardian: Bannon Lost Battle in Alabama, Civil War Goes On

Breitbart Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, plans on keeping his crusade against the GOP establishment in full force in 2018.

Guardian’s Washington DC bureau chief David Smith reports:

Bloodied but unbowed by recent political events, Steve Bannon intends to continue defending Donald Trump, flying the flag of insurgent nationalism and waging war on the Republican party establishment in 2018.

The man who once seemed a shadowy power behind the throne – he at one point compared himself to Thomas Cromwell in the court of the Tudors – is also set to take on an ever more prominent role on the stump as campaigner and speechmaker.

“He’ll continue to do what he’s already started, being an outside manipulator for Donald Trump and executing his threat to take the party to civil war,” said Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Bannon, 64, is at the end of a rollercoaster year. In February the then-White House chief strategist made the front cover of Time magazine and the phrase “President Bannon” gained popular currency, much to Trump’s irritation. By August he had been forced out and returned to his post as executive chairman of conservative Breitbart News. In December he backed the controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore in the Senate special election in Alabama – and lost to a Democrat.