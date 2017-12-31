The Hill – Comey: I hope 2018 Brings More Ethical Leadership

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday he hopes 2018 brings more “ethical leadership.”

“Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values,” Comey wrote in a tweet that many will interpret as a nod to President Trump, who fired Comey earlier this year.

“Happy New Year, everybody.”

In June, when Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, he said Trump had asked for his loyalty during a January dinner at the White House.

Trump has disputed that claim.

Earlier this month, a report said FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified said when he testified before the House Intelligence Committee that Comey told him about the conversations he had with Trump, including Trump’s request for loyalty.