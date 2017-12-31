Planned Parenthood Closed 32 Facilities in 2017

Planned Parenthood closed 32 of its facilities in 2017, according to pro-life organization American Life League (ALL)’s annual report.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest provider of abortions. According to ALL, the organization operates nearly half (48.8 percent) of the abortion facilities in the United States.

“The continuing decline of Planned Parenthood facilities belies its public relations hype,” says Jim Sedlak, ALL Executive Director. “The evidence is clear: The American people are fed up with Planned Parenthood. The revelations about its business model and its callous disregard for the lives of human beings are taking their toll on the organization’s acceptance.”

ALL observes that Planned Parenthood was at its peak in 1995, operating 938 facilities at that time, and dropping to 597 this year.

“While the numbers continue to show an organization in decline, we do not expect it to go quietly into the night,” Sedlak added. “We expect that Planned Parenthood’s leaders, along with its bought-and-paid-for politicians, will continue to spread the lies and demand the American people pay tribute to this satanic organization.”

Despite the support of wealthy celebrities in the entertainment business, Planned Parenthood facilities have been closing rapidly throughout the country due to financial problems.

Most recently, a longstanding Planned Parenthood clinic in Iowa that performed abortions for nearly two decades has closed after the state diverted its taxpayer funds to community health centers that do not perform abortions.

In addition to closures in Iowa, Planned Parenthood affiliates in New Mexico, Wyoming, and North Dakota have closed this year, as well as facilities in Colorado.

“Planned Parenthood’s enterprise is crumbling, even while they are still raking in over half a billion dollars a year from taxpayers,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser earlier this year. “Their abortion-centered business model isn’t just morally wrong, it’s a failure. In a market where there are so many better options, women don’t need to get their health care from Planned Parenthood.”

In its own annual report released at the end of May, Planned Parenthood reported increases in abortions, profits, and taxpayer funding, while many of its non-abortion services—including contraception—have shown a marked decrease.

We must continue thank the lawmakers who fight for us, and block the attacks on our health, rights, and communities — and hold those who don't accountable. #ResistanceResolutions pic.twitter.com/ET4m0IUo61 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) December 30, 2017

After years of enjoying its political clout with establishment politicians and the mainstream media, the abortion giant now faces possible elimination of much of its taxpayer funds following years of scandals, including Medicaid fraud, allegations of child sex abuse cover-up, and, most recently, alleged profiteering from the sale of body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

In a pitch for year-end donations, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tweeted that 2017 was a “tough year” for the abortion provider:

Even during a tough year, we’ve stood strong – and with your help, we’ll continue to. #StandWithPP and make a special year-end gift: https://t.co/IIT73NbMMf pic.twitter.com/dzUNHRpRnr — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) December 29, 2017

The U.S. Department of Justice recently launched a formal investigation into Planned Parenthood over its alleged sale of the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics for a profit.