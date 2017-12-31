Donald Trump Wishes Happy New Year to the ‘Haters’ and Even the ‘Fake News Media’

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Kathie Lee Gifford, Dean Cain
The Associated Press

by Charlie Spiering31 Dec 20170

President Donald Trump extended warm wishes to Americans on New Year’s Eve, even the “haters” and the “Fake News Media.”

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “2018 will be a great year for America!”

Trump has a history of wishing the “haters” and the “losers” well on major holidays but included the “fake news” this year.

Trump also shared a 2017 recap on Twitter to mark the end of the year.

The president spent a large part of his day at his golf resort, having lunch with Gov. Rick Scott and playing golf. He is expected to spend New Year’s Eve at the annual Mar-a-Lago party.


