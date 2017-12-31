WATCH: Deputies Rescue Clydesdale Trapped in Icy Pond

A team of first responders in Colorado sprung into action Friday after a Clydesdale went on very thin ice and fell into an icy pond.

Video footage captured by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office shows a team of firefighters and sheriff’s deputies working together to pull the three-year-old horse out of the frigid waters.

Rescuers spent 40 minutes pulling and tugging on a rope attached to the horse until they were able to drag it to the edge of the pond.

The Clydesdale eventually got its bearings and climbed out of the shallow pond onto solid ground.

The horse did not suffer any injuries.

Fox News reports that the horse, named Seamus, recovered from the ordeal after a good night’s rest in the barn.

Seamus and his owner, grateful for the first responders’ efforts on Friday, sent the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office a thank you card and several chocolate chip cookies.

“Thanks for pulling my gigantic behind out of the pond—Love Seamus,” the card reads.