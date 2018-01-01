Colorado Chick-Fil-A Opens on a Sunday to Feed First Responders After Shooting

A Colorado Chick-Fil-A made a rare move of opening on Sunday to feed a group of first responders after a deadly shooting took place in Highlands Ranch Sunday morning.

“With heavy hearts and lots of community support three Douglas County, Jefferson County, and other County officers are helping with food 400 sandwiches for first responders. Our prayers are with all that serve and their family’s,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Several Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies had been shot after a suspect opened fire on them in an apartment complex. The deputies had been responding to a disturbance call.

Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish died in the incident, and four other officers suffered injuries in the incident. The four injured officers are in stable condition.

Two civilians had also been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chick-Fil-A is usually closed on Sundays, in keeping with the company founder Truett Cathy’s wish to close the stores on Sundays.

Cathy, a devout Christian, began the tradition in 1946 to recognize Sunday as a holy day and to give employees one scheduled day off a week.

Local restaurants, however, have opened in emergencies to serve the community in times of distress.

An Atlanta Chick-Fil-A opened on Sunday after thousands of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport found themselves stranded because of a power outage at the airport in December.