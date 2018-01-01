Colorado Cop Killer a Law School Graduate, No Criminal History

The man who opened fire on Douglas County sheriff’s deputies Sunday, killing one, was a University of Wyoming law school graduate with no criminal history.

The deceased gunman has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl.

On December 31 Breitbart News reported that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents in the area of Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd., south of Denver, to shelter in place. Five deputies were injured by gunfire upon responding to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 5:00 a.m. The injuries of one deputy, 29-year-old Zackeri Parrish, proved fatal.

DSCO identified Riehl as the gunman Sunday night, then released more information on him Monday.

Douglas County Coroner confirms shooting suspect in #CopperCanyonOIS as Matthew Riehl DOB 9/09/80 (pictured). Investigation still ongoing and being investigated by @DA18th Critical Response Team. pic.twitter.com/H6wT0klSQv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

Riehl graduated from law school in 2010 and DCSO officials confirmed he had no criminal history. CNN reports that Riehl was also a military veteran. He was a member of “the Wyoming National Guard from 2006-2012,” and served in Iraq during 2009.

Deputies went to Riehl’s apartment twice on Sunday morning. They first responded to a “noise complaint” around 3:00 am, only to arrive and find no noise violation. They returned in response to a disturbance call shortly after 5:00 am. A roommate gave the deputies a key to enter the residence and they went in to find Riehl barricaded in his room. He opened fire on the deputies almost immediately.

Colorado has a “high capacity” magazine ban and universal background checks, both of which were passed in 2013 under the guise of preventing Sandy Hook-like attacks in the state.

