Data: Trump Admin Reduces Refugee Admissions by 70 Percent in First Year

President Trump reduced foreign refugee admissions by roughly 70 percent in nearly the first year of his presidency, a new report reveals.

Center for Immigration Studies researcher Nayla Rush released a new study comparing refugee admissions to the United States under Trump versus those under former President Obama between Jan. 20 to Dec. 20, 2017, and the same time period in 2016.

During the first 11 months of Trump’s presidency, the populist-nationalist president cut the number of foreign refugees entering the U.S. by about 70 percent, according to Rush’s research.

In his first 11 months, Trump admitted 28,875 foreign refugees to the U.S., a vast difference from the whopping 93,668 foreign refugees admitted in the same time period under Obama. Likewise, for Fiscal Year 2018, Trump has lowered the number of refugees who can enter the U.S. to 45,000, which as Rush notes, is the lowest refugee cap since 1980.

Between Jan. 20 and Dec. 20, 2017, more than 53 percent of the 28,875 refugees resettled in the U.S. were Christians, while 32 percent were Muslim, 5.4 percent were Buddhist and nearly 4 percent were Hindu.

Compare that to Obama refugee resettlements in 2016 when 45 percent of the 93,668 refugees admitted were Muslim and 44 percent were Christians.

Due to left-wing judges holding up implementation of Trump’s travel ban — which sought to halt refugee resettlement to the U.S. from terrorist-funding countries — nearly 5,600 refugees from Somalia, Iran and Syria were able to enter the U.S. this year.

But, in December 2017, Trump’s travel ban on refugees from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Somalia, Venezuela, and Yemen was able to be fully implemented, thus far ending refugee resettlement from these countries for the time being.

Under Trump, only roughly 2,000 Syrian refugees entered the U.S. in 2017, a far cry from the mass resettlement of more than 15,000 Syrian refugees in a single year under Obama.