New Jersey Teen Charged with Murdering Parents, Sister, Friend Minutes Before New Year

Police say a New Jersey teenager brutally murdered his parents, sister, and a visiting friend only minutes before the clock struck midnight to ring in the new year.

Prosecutors say that the suspect shot and killed his father, Steven Kologi, 44; his mother, Linda Kologi, 42; his sister, Brittany Kologi, 18; and visitor Mary Schultz, 70, on the night of December 31 at the Kologi home in Long Branch, New Jersey, ABC News reported:

Two other would-be victims escaped the shooting spree, authorities said. The alleged shooter’s grandfather and younger brother were unharmed.

Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni told the media that someone inside the home called the police after shots rang out at around 11:43 p.m.

According to NJ.com, the firearm used was a Century Arms semiautomatic rifle that was legally owned and registered to a resident of the house.

Gramiccioni also said the suspect was arrested without incident.

The teen, whose name has not been released, will be charged as an adult for this “terribly tragic incident,” the prosecutor added.

No motive for the mass murder has been released.

Neighbors reported that the suspect was a special needs individual who did not go to the same school as many local residents.

Victim Brittany Kologi had just finished her first semester as a freshman at Stockton University in Galloway, according to her recent Facebook posting:

