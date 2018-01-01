WATCH: Cafe Owner Takes Away Gun, Opens Fire on Suspect

A cafe owner in Harris County, Texas, wrestled a gun away from one of three robbery suspects and opened fire as the suspects ran out the front door.

The incident occurred at Bambu Desserts & Drinks just before lunch on December 28.

According to ABC 13, officials said, “Three men went into the business and tried to rob it.” One of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it at the clerk’s head and demanded access to the contents of the safe. The owner of the cafe was able to grab the gun, wrestle it away from the suspect, and fire it as the would-be robbers fled the scene.”

The Houston Chronicle reports that all three suspects were arrested after the incident. Two were arrested quickly while the third was captured after climbing fences in an attempt to escape.

No one was injured during the alleged attempted robbery or by the shots fired once the cafe owner took control of the gun.

