Donald Trump: Barack Obama’s Nuclear Deal Did Not Help People of Iran

President Donald Trump pointed to former President Barack Obama’s failure to enact change in Iran, despite the Iran nuclear deal and the infamous “pallets of cash” that he delivered to the regime.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’”

Trump has repeatedly commented on the ongoing protests in Iran, which have turned more deadly as government officials are trying to suppress them.

“The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights,” Trump wrote. “The U.S. is watching!”

On Monday, Trump said that the regime was “failing at every level” despite Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.

“The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years,” he wrote. “They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

