President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to prosecute Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and James Comey in response to a new report about the alleged mishandling of secure data.

The president reacted to the news that Abedin had emailed State Department passwords to a private Yahoo account.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents.”

According to the report, Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails and passwords to government systems to her private Yahoo email account. Billions of Yahoo accounts were later hacked repeatedly, putting the information at risk. It is not certain that Abedin’s private email account was actually hacked.

Trump recalled the story of Kristian Saucie, a former Navy sailor who was imprisoned for taking pictures of a nuclear power system when on a submarine, suggesting that Clinton and Abedin should suffer the same fate.

“Remember sailors pictures on submarine?” he asked. “Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

Trump started raising questions about the “deep state” in the Justice Department in November.

“Why aren’t our deep State authorities looking at this?” he wrote about the Clinton email investigation. “Rigged & corrupt?”

In another comment, Trump questioned the FBI for withholding documents about surveilling him and his associates during the campaign.

“Big stuff. Deep State. Give this information NOW!” he wrote.