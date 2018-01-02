Michelle Bachmann Sparks Speculation About a Run for Franken’s Senate Seat: ‘Am I Being Called to Do This Now?’

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-MN) has sparked speculation that she may run for the Senate seat vacated on Tuesday by Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) following revelations by several women that he sexually harassed them.

Bachmann spoke about the possibility of running on a religious television program, a CBS affiliate in Minnesota reported.

“The question is: Am I being called to do this now?” Bachmann said on The Jim Bakker Show. “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Bachmann said she could handle the job, but added that the current political climate in Washington is “toxic.”

“The question is, should it be me, should it be now — but there’s a price you pay, and the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic,” Bachmann said.

Bachmann, 61, served in Congress from 2007 until 2015. In 2012 she threw her hat in the ring for the Republican presidential nomination.

The special election to seat a permanent replacement for Franken will take place in November.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, a Democrat, is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday to temporarily replace Franken. Smith said she’ll run in the special election, CBS reported.