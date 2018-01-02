Trump Notices Roadside Supporters, Gives Them Surprise Invite to Mar-a-Lago

President Trump gave a group of supporters gathered on the side of the road a surprise invite to see the inside of Mar-a-Lago Saturday.

The president noticed the group of flag-waving, MAGA-hat wearing supporters greeting him on the side of the road while in his motorcade en route to Mar-a-Lago after a game of golf, and sent a white van with Secret Service personnel within 20 minutes to invite them for a once-in-a-lifetime experience inside the Florida resort, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“It stunned me,” supporter Mike Sims told the Post. “I didn’t know what to think.”

Sixteen of Trump’s supporters hopped in the van and went to Mar-a-Lago, where they underwent security screening by the Secret Service before spending 90 minutes at the resort dubbed the “Winter White House,” which included a photo op with the president himself.

“He couldn’t have been more down to earth,” Mary Tulko explained. “He was just really nice.”

Trump treated his guests to snacks and a history lesson he gave himself about the Florida estate.

The president’s invited guests were not high-powered donors, but members of the “Trump squad”—a faithful band of local Floridians who stand under the Southern Boulevard bridge in Palm Beach waving signs and banners in support of the president, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Trump had been at his Palm Beach property for Christmas and the New Year’s holiday.

“I was honored that the president, the most powerful man in the world, noticed us and invited us back. It was mind-blowing, and it is a day that this ‘deplorable’ will never forget, that we the people do matter,” supporter Donald Tarca Jr. told Fox & Friends.