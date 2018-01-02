Donald Trump Welcomes New Publisher of ‘Failing’ New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger

President Donald Trump congratulated A.G. Sulzberger, the new publisher of the New York Times.

“Congratulations!” he wrote in a message on Twitter. “Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, ‘to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.’”

Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, 37, is the son of New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., 66, and took command of the paper on January 1.

Trump shared some advice for the younger Sulzberger on Twitter: “Get impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent ‘sources,’ and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done!” he wrote, and added “GL” for good luck:

The new Sulzberger in charge wrote a lengthy message to New York Times readers, alluding to Trump’s attacks on media. “Misinformation is rising and trust in the media is declining as technology platforms elevate clickbait, rumor and propaganda over real journalism, and politicians jockey for advantage by inflaming suspicion of the press,” he wrote, continuing, “Growing polarization is jeopardizing even the foundational assumption of common truths, the stuff that binds a society together. Like our predecessors at The Times, my colleagues and I will not give in to these forces.”