Witness: Russian Probe Grand Jury Like Something Out of a ‘Black Lives Matter Rally’

A witness with knowledge of the Russian probe says participants in the grand jury look like a “Bernie Sanders rally” or something taken from a “Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”

According to Page Six, the witness noted that there are 20 jurors, 11 of which are black and two of which wore “peace T-shirts.” The witness said, “there was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.”

The grand jury meets every Friday, and the witness said, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”

Robert Mueller’s grand jury charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in October “with money laundering and failing to register as foreign agents.” Manafort’s partner Rick Gates was charged as well. Future charges against Manafort are anticipated.

In mid-December, the Chicago Tribune reported the White House legal team intended to meet with Mueller’s office for assurances that any focus on President Donald Trump in the seemingly unlimited investigation has run its course and will soon end. Trump has continued to cooperate with Mueller while simultaneously “[accusing] the Justice Department and FBI of bias and overreach.”

Sol Wachtler, Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals, derided grand juries, warning that they “would “indict a ham sandwich” with the right persuasion.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.