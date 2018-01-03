Donald Trump Dissolves Voter Fraud Commission Despite ‘Substantial Evidence’

President Donald Trump has announced he is dissolving the voter fraud commission set up last year after a number of states refused to turn over their election data, despite “substantial evidence” that the problem exists.

“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” the White House said in a statement.

“Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action,” the statement continued.

Wow. Trump announces he is dissolving the voter fraud commission. pic.twitter.com/QYONw3lltM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 3, 2018

The news will come as a disappointment to millions of Americans, who have become increasingly frustrated with the widespread evidence of voter fraud throughout the electoral system.

A number of liberal states, including California, Virginia, Connecticut, and Vermont, made attempts to block the commission’s efforts, which were led by the Secretary of State of Kansas, Kris Kobach.

Trump has frequently highlighted alleged cases of voter fraud and has even claimed that he would have won the popular vote in the 2016 election if the number of illegally cast votes was discounted.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

In May Trump signed an executive order setting up the commission to investigate those reports.

“This action by President Trump fulfills another promise made to the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence said at the time. “We can’t take for granted the integrity of the vote.”

