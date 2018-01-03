Donald Trump Promises ‘Great Support’ for Iran Protesters

President Donald Trump continued to signal support for the anti-establishment protesters in Iran on Wednesday.

“Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!”

This is the third time that Trump signaled support for the protesters, pointedly demonstrating a different response than the Obama administration in 2009. The president also increased his level of support. On Tuesday, Trump noted that the United States was paying attention to the protests.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets,’” he wrote. “The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

Trump also echoed the Iranian protesters call for change on New Year’s Day, without specific demands.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration,” he wrote. “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

