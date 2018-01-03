Exclusive–Kris Kobach: Voter Fraud Commission ‘Being Handed Off’ to DHS, Will No Longer Be ‘Stonewalled’ by Dems

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity will be “handed off” to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “more effectively” investigate voter fraud without being “stonewalled” by Democrats.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Kobach said the news that President Trump is dissolving the voter fraud commission should not be grounds for leftist organizations and Democrats — who sought to stop the investigations into double voting and ballots cast by non-citizens — to celebrate, as the investigations will continue under DHS.

“What’s happening is a tactical shift where the mission of the commission is being handed off to Homeland Security without the stonewalling by Democrats,” Kobach told Breitbart News.

“I’ll be working closely with the White House and DHS to ensure the investigations continue,” Kobach continued.

Kobach, who served as vice chairman of the voter fraud commission, blasted organizations like the ACLU and NAACP, along with Democrats in Congress and on the commission who attempted to halt the panel in its tracks.

“They have absolutely no interest in stopping voter fraud,” Kobach said. “It’s truly extraordinary that one party in our system has made clear that they don’t care.”

“Some people on the Left were getting uncomfortable about how much we were finding out,” Kobach continued.

Thus far, the voter fraud commission has revealed:

938 convictions for voter fraud since the year 2000

Fewer than 1 in 100 cases ends in a conviction

In Kansas, alone, there are 127 known cases of non-citizen aliens registering to vote

In 21 states, there were 8,471 cases of double voting discovered

The commission will now more soundly operate without hold-ups in courts, lawsuits, and political battles, a move that Kobach says Democrats brought onto themselves.

“The investigations will continue now, but they won’t be able to stall if through litigation,” Kobach told Breitbart News.

“The investigation will continue. And it will continue more efficiently and more effectively,” Kobach said. “By throwing their food in the air, they just lost their seat at the table.”