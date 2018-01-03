Fire Reported at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s House in Chappaqua, NY

A fire was reported at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, New York, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was reported at roughly 2:50 p.m. at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, where they have lived for roughly 20 years after purchasing the house for $1.7 million in 1999.

Scanner reports suggested it was a bedroom fire, which has been extinguished.

The Clinton’s house was built in 1889 and features five bedrooms that amount to well over 5,000 square feet, as well as a pool on the Clinton’s 1.1 acre property.

In October, the Clintons reportedly got in trouble for not having a permit for a kitchen renovation and to fill in the in-ground pool.

