President Donald Trump Recognized as ‘Pro-Life Person of the Year’ for 2017

One of the most prominent pro-life groups in America has given its annual award to President Donald Trump, declaring him the 2017 “Pro-Life Person of the Year.”

“Since Trump took office, he has accomplished more for the pro-life agenda than any other president,” according to Operation Rescue, one of the most visible and effective pro-life activist groups in the country.

Operation Rescue gives its annual Malachi Award “to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born,” their website states.

The group’s president, Troy Newman, had high praise for Mr. Trump, announcing that he “has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him.”

Newman said that President Trump has had the courage to keep promises made during the campaign that provide greater protections for the pre-born and deny Federal funds to those who commit abortions.

In explaining why its award went to Mr. Trump, Operation Rescue highlighted eight specific accomplishments it attributes to his presidency.

These achievements include naming Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, denying public money to abortion providers around the world, the Department of Justice investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal sale of baby parts, support for pro-life legislation, support for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, his naming of pro-life people to his administration, specific HHS pro-life policies, and protections for conscientious objectors to the Obamacare HHS mandate.

“We are proud of President Trump and his bold willingness to advance the cause of life,” Newman said. “There are more battles ahead, but under the Trump administration, we can now finally see progress within our government toward restoring the sanctity of life and the protections of personhood to the pre-born.”

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) lashed out at Operation Rescue for its decision, calling it “an anti-choice extremist group with ties to domestic terrorism,” thereby signaling that the award had hit home.

NARAL went on to describe pro-life Americans who work for the protection of the unborn as Trump’s “extremist, fringe base.”

