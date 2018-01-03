Report: At Least 1-in-7 DACA Illegal Aliens Would End Up on Medicaid Following Amnesty

At least nearly one in seven illegal aliens shielded from deportation by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would end up on Medicaid if they were given amnesty, a government report states.

A report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reveals the impact a DACA amnesty for nearly 800,000 to 3.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the Obama-era program would have on American citizens.

For example, the CBO found that nearly one in seven DACA illegal aliens, or about 14 percent, would go on Medicaid should they be given amnesty in a spending deal in which President Trump’s administration caves on its pro-American immigration agenda that specifically excluded amnesty for illegal aliens.

According to the CBO, about 275,000 DACA illegal aliens of the roughly two million they estimate would be given amnesty would be on Medicaid by the year 2027.

The number of DACA illegal aliens who will go on Medicaid following an amnesty is likely to be much larger than what the CBO reports.

Previous research by the Center for Immigration Studies indicates that the average immigrant household in the U.S. takes 44 percent more Medicaid money than the average American household. The research also noted that 56 percent of households led by illegal aliens have at least one person on Medicaid.

Another study, reported by Breitbart News, indicates that the CBO estimate of DACA illegal aliens who would end up on Medicaid after an amnesty is the lowest total possible of illegal aliens who would go on the welfare program.

Study: 73 Percent of DACA Illegal Aliens Live in Low-Income Households https://t.co/OYADTcnb2z — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) October 7, 2017

The study by Harvard scholar Roberto Gonzales outlined by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) shows that 73 percent of illegal aliens covered by DACA are living in low-income households and qualifying for free lunch at American public high schools, as well as other federal welfare benefits.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September 2017 that DACA would officially end in March 2018, the open borders lobby, corporate interests, Republican establishment, and Democrats have pushed for an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens despite the negative impact it would have on America’s working and middle class.