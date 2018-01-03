Report: Bannon-Breitbart ‘America First’ Agenda Battles ‘Economy First’ Globalists in Trump 2020 Strategy on Trade, the Wall

From Axios:

In conversations at Mar-a-Lago and back in Washington, friends and advisers have begun giving President Trump advice about how to win reelection in 2020.

…

Why it matters: Trump is getting conflicting advice. The Bannon purists want America First, and most of his friends want Economy First. So far, he’s governed like a fairly conventional Republican, so the Economy First camp is winning. The next month — with pending decisions on immigration and trade wars — will show whether he reverts to his campaign norm in action, not just words.

What to watch: The Bannon-Breitbart-Stephen Miller wing believes Trump has to deliver on building a wall, curtailing immigration and cracking down on China. Moderating forces like Gary Cohn, Steven Mnuchin, James Mattis and Rex Tillerson are counseling against moves that could alienate allies and roil global markets. Watch for a hot war this next month in conservative media on this front.