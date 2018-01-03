White House Blasts Michael Wolff Book as ‘Trashy Tabloid Fiction’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement condemning a new tell-all book about the Trump administration by Michael Wolff.

“This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House,” Sanders said.

Wolff cites more than 200 interviews with sources for the book and multiple meetings at the White House over a period of 18 months.

But Sanders decried many of those sources, including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who returned to Breitbart News as chairman after leaving the White House.

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad, desperate attempts at relevancy,” she said.

Stephanie Grisham, the Communications Director for First Lady Melania Trump, also denounced the book after it claimed that she was “in tears—and not of joy” on election night.

“The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” she wrote. “Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for President and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, will be published by Henry Holt & Co. on January 9.