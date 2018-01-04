Donald Trump Jr.: Bannon ‘Nightmare of Backstabbing, Leaking, Lying, Undermining’

by John Nolte4 Jan 2018

Using his Twitter account Wednesday, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., personally responded to reports of comments made by Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon about the Trump family. The younger Trump’s comments echoed those made by the president himself in a White House statement filled with accusations against his former chief strategist.

Among other things, the president claimed Bannon had been “fired,” was guilty of spreading “false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” and that Bannon had “little to do with our historic victory[.]”

Trump, however, did give Bannon full credit for “the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans.”

Donald Trump Jr. also mocked Bannon over the Alabama Senate loss. “Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work,” he wrote in response to a tweet about a Democrat capturing that seat.

A second tweet pressed this same point:

After Breitbart News published a series of stories covering the reports of Bannon’s comments, Don Jr. said that the reader comments on those stories showed that “Bannon has lost Breitbart[.]”

A few hours later, he blasted Bannon as a “nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President.”

Retweets also signaled Trump’s thoughts on Bannon. This included an accusation from the Daily Mail’s David Martosko that Bannon “was the single biggest leaker in the West Wing (until his departure).”

