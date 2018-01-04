Donald Trump Jr.: Bannon ‘Nightmare of Backstabbing, Leaking, Lying, Undermining’

Using his Twitter account Wednesday, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., personally responded to reports of comments made by Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon about the Trump family. The younger Trump’s comments echoed those made by the president himself in a White House statement filled with accusations against his former chief strategist.

Among other things, the president claimed Bannon had been “fired,” was guilty of spreading “false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was,” and that Bannon had “little to do with our historic victory[.]”

Trump, however, did give Bannon full credit for “the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans.”

Donald Trump Jr. also mocked Bannon over the Alabama Senate loss. “Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work,” he wrote in response to a tweet about a Democrat capturing that seat.

Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/J9O8CUfJAD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

A second tweet pressed this same point:

It would be amazing if there would have been a nice simple path to keeping this seat with a nice 30 point margin… #thankssteve https://t.co/uB7DXMZjiH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

After Breitbart News published a series of stories covering the reports of Bannon’s comments, Don Jr. said that the reader comments on those stories showed that “Bannon has lost Breitbart[.]”

Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

A few hours later, he blasted Bannon as a “nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President.”

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Retweets also signaled Trump’s thoughts on Bannon. This included an accusation from the Daily Mail’s David Martosko that Bannon “was the single biggest leaker in the West Wing (until his departure).”

In case it's not clear to everyone by now, Steve Bannon was the single biggest leaker in the West Wing (until his departure). — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 4, 2018

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.