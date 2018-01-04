Trump Uses Media to Pressure GOP’s Pro-Amnesty Senators

President Donald Trump used his White House meeting with pro-amnesty GOP Senators to publicly pressure them to support his popular pro-American immigration priorities.

But the group of pro-amnesty GOP’s Senators — led by Sen. Lindsey Graham — dodged the pressure as they tried to flatter Trump into weakening his support for his election-winning, immigration reform agenda.

As the Senators sat around him in the White House, Trump spoke to the voters via the media’s cameras, saying:

Our current immigration system fails Americans. Chain migration is a total disaster, which threatens our security and our economy and provides a gateway for terrorism. Likewise, the visa lottery is bad for our economy and very bad for security. You saw that recently in New York along the West Side Highway. We need a physical border wall. We’re going to have a wall — remember that — we’re going to have a wall to keep out deadly drug dealers, dangerous traffickers, and violent criminal cartels. Mexico is having a tremendous problem with crime, and we want to keep it out of our country. We need to ensure our immigration officers finally have the resources, tools, and authorities that they desperately deserve and need to save and protect American lives. Even the Border Patrol agents, as you saw recently, killed — a couple of them killed; one very badly hurt. It’s a rough job and they’re incredible people, along with the ICE agents. These are incredible people. They’ve been with me right from the beginning, and they love what we’re doing.

Trump then turned on the Senators, pressuring them to support his popular goals, while his top immigration aide, Steve Miller, watched from the sidelines.

Trump got easy agreement from Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley and from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, both of whom are pushing bills that would end the visa-lottery and chain-migration. According to the transcript, which was rushed out in full by the White House, Cotton said:

We have to end chain migration to prevent a future set of new chain migrants coming. We have to secure our border. We have to enforce our laws on the interior, as well, to decrease the illegal immigration that will inevitably encourage overstays. The President and our group have been clear on that from the very beginning. And I hope the Democrats will sit down with us and finally take yes for an answer on it.

Grassley, who is leading a loose coalition of Senators towards a Trump-style plan, said:

What you said, we were here, I think, with you on November the 8th. We set out a program that we all agreed to here. We know that there has to be negotiations in regard to that, but you’ve laid out some principles that we will not compromise on.

Trump called on Grassley first, and complimented Cotton and also his own chief of Staff, John Kelly, who was also in the room.

But Trump faced careful pushback from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is sponsoring the Democrats’ main amnesty, the DREAM Act.

That huge amnesty would offer 3.25 million illegals a quick path to jobs, the welfare office and the ballot box, at a low-ball taxpayer cost of $26 billion during the first ten years. The amnesty would also mark the political death of Trump’s pro-American labor policies because it would show that business can persuade Congress to import more workers whenever wages start to rise.

Graham refused to endorse Trump’s plan, and instead tried to flatter the President, saying:

[President Barack] Obama couldn’t do it. Bush couldn’t do it. I think you can do it. There’s a bill to be had. If you want it bad enough, we’ll get it and it will be good for the country. Everybody has got to give a little bit. But I’ve never been more optimistic about an immigration reform proposal making it to the President’s desk right now.

Trump, however, was ready for the flattery, and flattered his former enemy in the GOP establishment and the 2016 primary race races:

Lindsey used to be a great enemy of mine, and now he’s a great friend of mine. I really like Lindsey. Can you believe that? I never thought I’d say that, but I do like him a lot.

That mutual flattery hides the huge policy differences between Graham and Trump. For example, before the White House meeting, Graham chatted with radio host Hugh Hewitt and outlined his priorities. They include only small-scale wall construction, token “down payment” changes to the chain-migration system, and the reallocation of the 50,000 visa-lottery visas to business priorities. Graham said:

So here’s what’s going to happen. The diversity lottery is stupid – literally drawing names out of a hat. President Trump is right. We need to replace that and take those 50,000 visas and use them more rationally. We need to secure our border with a wall component where it makes sense. The DACA kids, you know, need a pathway forward, those who are non-felons, and we’ve got to make sure you don’t have a down payment on chain migration. We’re not going to fix it all. We’re going to break it into two parts. But the first round, there will be a down payment on breaking chain migration.

Two other pro-amnesty GOP Senators also declined to endorse Trump’s popular pro-American priorities.

Outsourcing advocate Sen. Thom Tillis repeated Graham’s flattery:

Mr. President, I just want to say exactly what Lindsey did. And if you think about in the Obama administration, when you had the votes to pass Obamacare and you couldn’t get the DREAM Act passed, then you know there’s something structurally wrong with just the baseline. I mean, if you just think about it, you’re providing the leadership to come up with a balance where you’re going to produce a bipartisan solution and a solution that’s consistent with your principles, which I think are important for us to fulfill the promises that we made to the American people. And we can provide certainty to the DACA population.

Tillis also complained about public support for the wall, saying:

And shame on anybody for getting caught up in words. The wall, for example — when we’ve got the opportunity to provide a solution, achieve your objectives, and do something good for the DACA population, then I think we should.

Tillis’ ally, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, also joined the flattery, while also pushing the business-first claim that there is a March 1 deadline for a DACA/Dreamer amnesty:

Mr. President, thank you for bringing all of us together. I mentioned to you in September, when you first made the announcement about DACA, that you’d given a tremendous gift to the American people. It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a vote on immigration of any type that’s actually passed and become law. The immigration issues are very hard, they’re very emotional. But there’s been no deadline. So every time that Congress starts to work on it, they work on it for a while and then drop it because it’s difficult. You gave us a deadline, and setting that for March the 1st, and that’s a tremendous gift to be able to get that done. Thanks for your engagement on this. I do absolutely agree with your heart on the issues on DACA and for those kids, and be able to find — we’ve got to get a legislative solution, but we’ve got to deal with every other issue as well or we’ll just keep having DACA votes every 10 years, and we can’t do that. So, thanks. And, by the way, thanks for the new leadership in DHS as well. And looking forward to seeing your leadership in the days ahead

Tillis and Lankford are pushing their SUCCEED Act amnesty. In a press conference, Lankford said illegal immigration is a good thing because it promotes competition in the labor market with Americans.

Graham is trying to include some of their SUCCEED Act proposals in the Democrats’ DREAM Act, according to media reports.

Leaving a DACA meeting tonight, @LindseyGrahamSC says “there’ll be a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers” in deal that’s a compromise between Dream Act and the Succeed Act — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 3, 2018

Texas Sen. John Cornyn also evaded Trump’s focus on chain-migration and the visa lottery, while touting an amnesty as a “great opportunity.” He said;