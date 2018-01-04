Watch: Trump Supporters Protest DACA Amnesty Outside Democrat Lawmaker’s Office

Supporters of President Trump protested outside of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) offices in California against a plan to give amnesty to illegal aliens which would begin with nearly 800,000 recipients enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Holding signs reading “We Love ICE” — in reference to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency which conducts arrests and deportations of illegal aliens — and “No, No, No More DACA,” Trump supporters and amnesty critics gathered outside Feinstein’s office to protest negotiations in Washington, D.C. where a pathway to U.S. citizenship is being considered for DACA illegal aliens.

A few anti #DACA protesters are gathered outside of Diane Feinstein’s LA office on Santa Monica near 405 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JCYwhVfNG5 — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) January 3, 2018

The anti-DACA protesters were heckled by pro-open borders activists who organized to demand amnesty for illegal aliens, despite the negative impact such a plan would have on America’s working and middle class.

Lots of people recording themselves yelling at each other at a DACA/anti-DACA “rally” …#Trump supporters on bullhorns… @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mS3AkQFuQX — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) January 3, 2018

Pro #DACA folks make their way to Senator Diane Feinstein’s office on SMB; move past group of pro-President Trump supporters @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/zs4aYoAk5W — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) January 4, 2018

Republican Senators representing the big business lobby and U.S. Chamber of Commerce are attempting to push President Trump’s administration to back an amnesty plan for DACA illegal aliens before the program officially ends in March.

Trump has reiterated that in order for him to sign off on a DACA amnesty, the plan must include a permanent end to the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them, as well as an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

Under the Visa Lottery program, the U.S. randomly gives out 50,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorism problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. Winners have undergone only minor screening from immigration officials, even when their ideology is hostile to American laws and culture.

As Breitbart News reported, new polling shows that 3 out of 5 likely voters, or 60 percent, say the Visa Lottery program should be ended.

Poll: 60 Percent of Likely Voters Want to End ‘Visa Lottery’ Responsible for Importing NYC Terror Suspect https://t.co/Qk0pj5NxDZ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 4, 2018

Additionally, Trump’s call for ending chain migration — which would likely cut legal immigration levels down from more than 1 million immigrants a year to 500,000 immigrants a year — are wildly popular with Americans, as blue-collar workers, as well as working and middle-class households would see the most benefits from less immigration.

Nearly 60 percent of likely voters said they wanted chain migration to be ended, a policy that if enacted would cut legal immigration levels in half while raising the wages and number of job opportunities for American workers. The legal immigration-cutting plan would also take heavy burdens off of working and middle-class public schools suffering from overcrowding and reduce the strain that immigration has on taxpayers.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of nearly 44 million, creating more downward pressure on American wages while serving as a never-ending flow of cheap, foreign labor for business interests. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.