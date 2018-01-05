BOOK CLAIM: Rupert Murdoch Called President Trump a ‘F**king Moron’

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch called President Donald Trump a “fucking moron,” according to author Michael Wolff’s much-hyped White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The Murdoch comment came at a point in Wolff’s 22-chapter book in which he describes what he says were President Trump’s “daily after-dinner phone calls to his billionaire friends about the disloyalty and incompetence around him.”

“One of these frequent callers was Rupert Murdoch, who before the election had only ever expressed contempt for Trump,” Wolff writes in an extracted Hollywood Reporter article about his new book.

“Now Murdoch constantly sought him out, but to his own colleagues, friends and family, continued to derisively ridicule Trump: ‘What a fucking moron,’ said Murdoch after one call,” Wolff writes.

Wolff’s book — which went on sale Friday ahead of its planned January 9 release — has rocked and dominated the political and media worlds from Washington D.C. to New York. The tome’s accuracy, however, has been widely panned; Wolff even admits early on that “looseness with the truth” is an “elemental thread of the book.”

Wolff says he gathered material for his new book for over 18 months and was given exclusive access to the West Wing, receiving access to the White House less than 20 times since Trump’s inauguration.

