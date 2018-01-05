Donald Trump: ‘Fake News Media’ Using Michael Wolff Book as a Weapon Against Me

President Donald Trump challenged the media on Friday for their obsession with the new Michael Wolff book about his presidency.

“[T]he Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable,” he wrote. “They should try winning an election. Sad!”

Trump suggested that the media was bored with the Russia investigation, saying that investigations over his campaign’s collusion with them were a “total hoax.”

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

“The only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia,” he added.

Trump has gone to war against the Michael Wolff book, calling into question it’s accuracy.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book!” Trump wrote on Thursday night. “I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”