Donald Trump: ‘Sloppy’ Steve Bannon ‘Dumped like a Dog’

President Donald Trump continued his feud with his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, in response to a new book about his administration.

Trump decried Bannon’s participation in interviews for the book released on Friday by Michael Wolff.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump wrote. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Trump and his White House aides are using Bannon as a foil for the controversial book, as many of the stories feature negative information about the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Wolff also delivers sharp criticism of the president, despite White House aides giving him access to the senior staff in the West Wing.

The president sent his comment on Twitter late Friday night after traveling to Camp David to discuss his future agenda with Republican leaders in Congress.