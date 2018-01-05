On Trip to Camp David, Donald Trump Ignores Michael Wolff Book, Presses MAGA Agenda

President Donald Trump ignored the ongoing controversies fueled by a new book about his administration, as he left the White House for Camp David.

“We’re going to Camp David with a lot of the great Republican senators, and we’re making America great again,” Trump told reporters prior to boarding Marine One for his trip to Camp David.

Trump is meeting with Republican Senate and House leaders on this weekend to discuss legislative priorities for the new year. He will be joined by members of his cabinet later in the weekend.

Trump appeared to put aside his fight against author Michael Wolff for releasing a book filled with antidotes about the early days of his administration. The book was published on Friday.

Instead, Trump pointed to the successes of his administration, including new records in the stock market and the new jobs report. He also promoted the success of the tax cuts passed in 2017.

“The tax cuts are really kicking in far beyond what anyone thought,” he said,

Trump also praised the companies who announced decisions to give bonuses to their employees as a result of the tax cuts.

“We’re very honored by it,” he said.

The president also appeared to put aside the ongoing feud with his former White House strategist Steve Bannon, despite needling him as “sloppy” on Twitter on Friday morning.