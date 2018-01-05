President Trump’s Poll Numbers Boom with the Economy

Despite the elitist media’s malevolent intentions to distract from President Trump’s historical successes in the first year of his presidency, word and the results are getting through to the only people that matter, voters. And the latest job approval numbers for the president reflect this.

Even the Gallup poll, which has been an outlier with its bad news, has Trump at 40 percent approve (55 percent disapprove) after weeks in the mid-thirties. One of the reasons Gallup is an outlier is that it polls all U.S. adults, rather than screen for registered or likely voters. For a time, Trump’s disapproval in this poll was over 60 percent.

The Rasmussen poll, one of the most accurate of the 2016 presidential election, shows Trump at a pretty healthy 45 percent approve, 53 percent disapprove. Better still, the president has been in the mid-forties going back to December 22.

The rebound can also be seen on the Real Clear Politics poll of polls. A few weeks ago, Trump was upside down with a dismal 37 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove average — or 21 points underwater.

As of today he sits at a much healthier average of 41 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove — or 15 points underwater, which is an overall improvement of six points.

But…

If you remove the polls taken before December 14, old polls that do not reflect the boom of good economic news or the passage of historic tax reform that came near the end of the year, Trump’s job approval average leaps to 44 percent and his disapproval drops to just 55 percent — rebound of 10 points since December 16.

While our elitist media continues its relentless and unprecedented attacks against Trump — obsessing over castle intrigue, the Russian collusion conspiracy theories, and chaos narratives, the American people are seeing something completely different in the actual, proof-positive results coming out of the Trump administration…

A booming economy, ISIS pretty much destroyed without us having to add a single boot on the ground (that we know of), regulations slashed, energy production and exploration booming, superb judges in record numbers confirmed, a stock market zooming to highs that seemed impossible only a year ago. Black, Hispanic, and overall unemployment sit at record or near-record lows. And so much more…

Trump is not only getting things done, as the indisputable results show, he getting these big things done efficiently and competently.

And in the end, this is all the voters care about or should care about.

If America is great again, that tide lifts all boats and the media hysteria and propaganda becomes white noise.

Overall, Trump’s greatest accomplishment in his first year was in not allowing himself to be distracted by all the nonsense involving leaks, Robert Mueller, and an elitist media that has shown little regard for the truth (e.g. Last week’s narrative: Trump wanted to win so bad he colluded with the Russians to win. This week’s narrative: Trump did not want to win).

Rather than get embroiled in all the drama, he kept a close eye on the only ball that matters — the economy. And not only is he better off for it, so is our country,

