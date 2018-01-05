Pro-Life Advocate Michelle Fischbach to Become Minnesota Lt. Governor

President of the state senate Michelle Fischbach – a pro-life advocate – is slated to become the next lieutenant governor of Minnesota.

Fischbach – a Republican state senator – is assuming the new post to fulfill the state’s constitution that stipulates the senate president automatically becomes lieutenant governor should the person occupying the post resign.

Former Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith – an abortion rights advocate and a former Planned Parenthood vice president – resigned from the post and was sworn in as a U.S. senator to replace former Sen. Al Franken, who left the U.S. Senate following allegations of sexual misconduct.

As LifeNews reports, Fischbach and Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, are “an unusual pairing.”

“Dayton has a long record of support for abortion,” the pro-life outlet states. “Fischbach is the opposite. Michelle and her husband, Scott, have both been active in the pro-life movement since childhood.”

Scott Fischbach is executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), which describes itself as the state’s oldest and largest pro-life organization.

Just a day after joining the #USSenate, #TinaSmith has been endorsed by pro-abortion PAC EMILY's List. Smith is a former vice president of Minnesota's leading performer of abortions. https://t.co/gx5EBAvdVI — MCCL (@MCCL_org) January 4, 2018

As National Right to Life News noted in April 2016, state Sen. Fischbach co-authored legislation that would have required abortion facilities that perform ten or more abortions per month to be licensed by the state. Additionally, the measure would have permitted inspections of the abortion facilities by the Minnesota Department of Health. Abortion facilities in the state – which perform outpatient surgical abortions – have been exempt from state licensure.

Dayton, however, vetoed the legislation, which was even amended to allow abortion facilities to follow their own industry standards for licensure.

“Minnesota women are deeply grateful that Gov. Dayton is once again using his veto pen to protect a woman’s constitutionally protected right to abortion,” said Sarah Stoesz, president of Minnesota’s Planned Parenthood Chapter, according to the Star Tribune.

However, MCCL Legislative Director Andrea Rau countered: “Gov. Dayton has dismissed the abortion industry’s own safety requirements, shielding the state’s abortion facilities from any oversight whatsoever. He is willing to risk women’s health and safety in order to protect the abortion industry.”

Fischbach plans to wait to take the official oath of office as lieutenant governor because she wants to retain her seat in the Senate, even though Democrats are attempting to force her out, reports the Star Tribune.

Republicans currently have a two-seat majority in the state senate, and Democrats say Fischbach must leave her seat. They are also counting on a win in a February special election in St. Paul to give them the majority.

Fischbach also declined the higher salary of the lieutenant governor’s post – more than double her pay as a state senator.