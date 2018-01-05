Two More Individuals Charged with Voter Fraud in 2016 Election

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach has filed two more criminal complaints against individuals he says committed voter fraud during the 2016 general election.

This week, Que J. Fulmer and Bailey Ann McCaughey were charged with voter fraud violations, with Kobach saying, “These prosecutions will help deter voter fraud in the future” of the criminal complaints.

According to Kobach, Fulmer was charged with two counts of voting without being qualified, one count of voting more than once, and one count of advance voting unlawful acts.

Fulmer allegedly double-voted in both Hamilton County, Kansas, as well as in the state of Colorado during the 2016 general election.

McCaughey was charged with one count of election perjury and one count of voting more than once. According to Kobach, McCaughey also double-voted in both Finney County, Kansas, as well as Colorado during the 2016 general election.

“Stopping voter fraud is one of the most important things the Secretary of State’s office can do,” said Secretary Kobach. “These prosecutions will help deter voter fraud in the future.”

Kobach was granted prosecutorial authority in 2015 and since then, he has convicted nine individuals with voter fraud. The latest cases of alleged voter fraud now make for a total of 14 cases by Kobach that have either already ended in convictions or are currently pending.

This week, President Trump announced that the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which Kobach headed with Vice President Mike Pence, would be dissolved and taken over by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Kobach exclusively told Breitbart News that the decision to dissolve the voter fraud commission came after investigations into voting violations were being stonewalled by Democrats and leftist organizations.

“I’ll be working closely with the White House and DHS to ensure the [voter fraud] investigations continue,” Kobach said.

Thus far, the voter fraud commission has revealed:

938 convictions for voter fraud since the year 2000

Fewer than 1 in 100 cases ends in a conviction

In Kansas, alone, there are 127 known cases of non-citizen aliens registering to vote

In 21 states, there were 8,471 cases of double voting discovered

The commission will now more soundly operate without hold-ups in courts, lawsuits, and political battles, a move that Kobach says Democrats brought upon themselves.